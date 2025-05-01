PLM manages distinct product lifecycle stages that are crucial to successful product development. The concept and design phase involves conducting market research and using design tools to visualize product concepts and generate prototypes. During this stage, PLM also manages product requirements and new product introduction processes.



During the development and manufacturing stage, prototypes are refined, supply chain collaboration processes are integrated, and manufacturing plans are established with quality control measures put in place. Next, the launch and operations phases focus on strategic marketing, sales efforts, and managing quality to ensure customer satisfaction. The final stage, maintenance and end-of-life, provides post-sale support, including repairs, upgrades, and planning for responsible disposal and data archiving.



Integrating PLM with other digital thread technologies and business systems such as ERP and CRM creates a unified approach to product management. All aspects of the product lifecycle are connected, from initial concept to customer feedback and end-of-life disposal. This allows for better decision-making, enhanced efficiency, and improved product quality.