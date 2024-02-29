To attain LEED Gold certification standards, MQDC implements energy-saving and eco-friendly measures. “We have to reduce the energy by 30%,” Ruengchaipaiboon says. “We also must target to reduce water usage by 40%. We do this by collecting and reusing water on-site, and we have the goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 15,000 tons per year, which is about 30%, comparable to a project about one-tenth the size of ours.”

MQDC balances environmental concerns with a people-centered design approach that promotes residents’ health and well-being. For example, the condominiums feature a ventilation system called ERV, or energy recovery ventilation. ERV works while residents sleep, drawing carbon dioxide out of the room and replacing it with fresh air from outside. “You get better oxygen while you’re sleeping, and you’re rested when you wake up as a result,” Ruengchaipaiboon says.

MQDC has made serious investments in technologies that modernize design and construction and has been working with local designers, engineers, consultants, constructors, and suppliers to reengineer those traditional processes.

Case in point: At the start of the project six years ago, those stakeholders weren’t equipped for BIM and were concerned that adopting the process would add more time and cost. “I’d been using BIM for the past 20 years before coming here to MQDC,” Ruengchaipaiboon says. “I said, ‘Okay, we’re not going to use BIM 100% on day one.’ We asked the team to participate in a few projects using BIM to get started. My goal was that they would see the benefits very quickly, and it turned out to be true.”

The team introduced BIM technology gradually, starting with architects and structural engineers using Autodesk Revit to develop and coordinate the designs. This success extended to working with the contractor and supplier during preconstruction, which helped reduce change orders and material cost.

“In the construction industry, construction sites around the world generate about 15% to 30% waste material,” Ruengchaipaiboon says. “By using the BIM process in our development, we can reduce waste material by up to 15%, so that saves a lot of energy, saves a lot of material.” Each step in the construction process has been photographed and implemented into an Autodesk BIM Collaborate model, so all pipes, electric, walls, and every position of every part are accounted for. At the close of the project, the BIM as-built model will be handed over to the property managers, so instead of a 2D drawing, they’ll have a 3D model to maintain the site.