A well-known digital contractor in Hong Kong, Gammon put all its significant experience, resources, and innovation into passing this test. The AMC project, which won the Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Award, uses BIM in full cycle, reflecting the industry changes brought about by Construction 2.0 initiatives. Using BIM to create a digital twin proved to be a very important milestone of the project.

“We used the digital twin during our workshops so all stakeholders—engineers, workers, supervisors—can simulate the works before they’re carried out,” says Sammy Lai, a director at Gammon Construction. “They can understand the procedures, design a sequence of work, and decide on the workflow.”

The firm also used the digital twin to uncover site safety issues. “We used clash detection and buildability analysis to verify the feasibility of the design and check that components can be built in a safe manner,” Lai says. “If we have good coordination and do it right the first time, we can enhance quality.”

Gammon combined traditional construction techniques with more modern methods, such as design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) and multitrade integrated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MiMEP). DfMA involves manufacturing components off-site and then assembling and installing them on-site, while MiMEP adopts DfMA for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing components.

The firm established three off-site factories and one on-site factory to construct more than 7,000 MiMEP modules, which streamlined the process considerably. “Normally, we would hand over plant rooms to the subcontractors and workers for installation of MEP components, and it would take them around 30 to 45 days,” Lai says. “But now, installation can be done in just one day.”

Aside from saving time, Gammon found that DfMA and MiMEP solves broader issues by making construction safer and addressing labor shortages. “A factory is a well-controlled environment, so it can be much safer than constructing on-site, especially for an aging workforce,” Lai says. “And due to labor shortages, it would be easier for us to hire people to work in a factory than on-site.”

To further speed up construction, Gammon used precast double tee slabs. “The original design of the structure is a flat slab structure with very thick slabs, so you can imagine a lot of concrete being poured during construction,” Lai says. “It also poses problems with sequence and logistics. Using precast double tee slabs, we still achieve the same structural performance while reducing the amount of concrete by 60%, leading to less wastage.”