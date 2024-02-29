Heirloom’s technology combines a natural process known as carbon mineralization, through which minerals quickly absorb CO2 from the ambient air around them, with the measurability and scalability of direct air capture. Heirloom’s mineral of choice is calcium carbonate (CaCO3), or limestone—one of the most abundant compounds on Earth.

“Limestone is made up of calcium oxide and CO2,” says Heirloom Head of Commercialization Max Scholten. “When CO2 is removed from the limestone, it becomes lime, or calcium oxide, which wants to return to its natural limestone state. Lime is ‘thirsty’ for CO2 and acts like a sponge, pulling CO2 from the atmosphere. Heirloom’s technology accelerates this natural process, reducing the time it takes to absorb CO2 from years to just three days.”

Underpinning Heirloom’s solution is a scientific process called thermal regeneration. At its prototype DAC facility in Brisbane, CA—which is modular to allow for easy replication via mass production—Heirloom uses renewable energy to heat limestone mineral powder in electric kilns. When that happens, CaCO3 separates into two distinct by-products, the first of which is CO2, which Heirloom captures and stores.

In some cases, the captured carbon is stored safely underground in Class VI wells permitted by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In other cases, it’s dissolved in water combined with other natural substances in ways that permanently sequester it. Icelandic company Carbfix, for example, injects carbonated water into the ground, where it reacts with subterranean basaltic rocks and eventually turns into stone. Another company, concrete manufacturer CarbonCure, uses carbonated water to make fresh concrete.

“All of these storage pathways play a role in CO2 removal at climate-meaningful scale,” Scholten says, adding that Heirloom’s partnership with CarbonCure is especially promising. “The CO2 Heirloom has removed to date has been durably stored in concrete and used in infrastructure projects across the Bay Area. As the world’s most-utilized building material, concrete provides an important repository for permanent CO2 storage. Given the magnitude of the climate crisis and the ambitiousness of California’s climate goals, we need to begin permanent sequestering CO2 and concrete is a solution that is available today.”

The second by-product of Heirloom’s thermal regeneration process is calcium oxide (CaO), which is hydrated with water and exposed to the atmosphere to absorb more CO2. At this point, it becomes CaCO3 again. The re-created limestone is then added to the kiln, restarting the cycle.

Because it remains chemically unchanged, Heirloom can eventually upcycle surplus limestone as feedstock for paper, water treatment, or agriculture.