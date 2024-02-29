Ego became more than just a tattoo-instrument company. Other types of artists have been enthusiastic adopters, and Ego even developed specialized grips for the Apple Pencil. A surprising new market also opened up: learning. “We find kids with learning disabilities love it,” Bez says. “It makes learning fun for them, and their writing improves massively. We’ve got really good feedback from teachers.”

The company’s growing portfolio of medically oriented grips includes the Flo, which looks like the world’s coolest gaming mouse, fitting into and supporting the palm while gripping the pen adequately. This improves writing posture and greatly helps with hand or finger injury, repetitive strain injuries (RSI), carpal tunnel, arthritis, and so on.

The Contour grip more closely resembles the traditional way of handling a pen, but it uses the weight of the hand to write rather than users having to press down with the pen and strain muscles. The Curve helps with writing or drawing, reducing the finger strength needed or allowing for an irregular grip that lets users fit to their limitations and needs. Bez and his partners have found it the best for small hands and the limited motor control that can accompany developmental disabilities.

The company grew fast and had to relocate several times. But Bez says that success was never his intention. “The aim was just to make life easier for artists,” he says. “But knowledge and understanding of the business aspects of doing this has been another steep learning curve. We outgrew our original facilities when we realized the products were in such demand.

“We needed a more sophisticated operation, but turning the concept into a business has been one of the biggest challenges,” he continues. “We’re learning how important marketing and market research are, as well as simply design. The business has been the result of our attempt to fix those problems as we’ve become aware of them.”

Bez and his team also streamlined their prototyping methods. It’s been an iterative process to find the best way to build and test new models. “In the past, a design was sent to Germany or China, and I’d have to travel there to check the prototype, make changes, wait for them to be made, and then review it again,” Bez says. “It was time-consuming.”

That was until about seven years ago, when Ego invested in a 3D-printer fleet from MakerBot. Bez says Ego’s technology has grown increasingly sophisticated and more impressive since then: “Using the Formlabs Form 2 printers we have now, we can get 20 or 30 iterations done and tested in a week or two. Instead of spending so much time and money on reviewing products, integration with the current software makes it easy for another team member to make changes and get results in a matter of hours.”