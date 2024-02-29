Flashback to early 2020. Everyone was going about their business, doing things a certain way when the pandemic shook everything up. Two years later, one thing remains clear: Change is necessary. For businesses to exist in this new normal and beyond, digital transformation is critical to accommodate remote work, pivot to new business models, and succeed in volatile markets.

Manufacturing and AEC companies are historically slow to adopt new technologies. And though these industries have fast-tracked digital investments, which hit $480 billion in 2021, the money spent does not always equate to value gained. Half of these companies increased their financial standing by 10% or less, and some can’t quantify the impact of their investments at all.

Why is that? IDC, a market research firm specializing in business and technology, found that 42% (PDF, p. 2) of organizations are focusing on processes over outcomes and the wrong key performance indicators (KPIs). Simply investing in technology doesn’t ignite change. Rather, companies need:

A cohesive digital road map.

A top-down approach to change management in which leaders set the vision for a digital future.

Defined outcomes first, then a work-backward approach to determine actions needed to achieve those outcomes.

Here are five top digital investment strategies to accelerate the ROI of digital transformation.