EXECUTIVE BIOS
Andrew Anagnost
President and CEO, Board Director
Raji Arasu
Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer
Steve Blum
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Amy Bunszel
Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Solutions
Debbie Clifford
Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer
Diana Colella
Executive Vice President, Entertainment & Media Solutions
Ruth Ann Keene
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary
Jeff Kinder
Executive Vice President, Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions
Jim Lynch
Senior Vice President, Autodesk Construction
Rebecca Pearce
Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer
Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael
Interim Chief Financial Officer, Board Director
Sebastian Goodwin
Chief Trust Officer
Mike Haley
Senior Vice President, Research
Stephen Hope
Chief Accounting Officer
Prakash Kota
Chief Information Officer
Aaron Shaket
Senior Vice President, COO Finance
Joe Speicher
Chief Sustainability Officer
Dara Treseder
Chief Marketing Officer
Roland Zelles
Chief Revenue Officer
Elisabeth Zornes
Chief Customer Officer
Karen Blasing
Reid French
Dr. Ayanna Howard
Blake Irving
Mary T. McDowell
Stephen D. Milligan
Lorrie M. Norrington
Rami Rahim
Stacy J. Smith
