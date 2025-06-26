Jeff Epstein is Head of Corporate Development and an Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, where he leads the CFO Council and advises portfolio companies on finance and strategy. He is the former EVP and CFO of Oracle, where he led global finance for the $35 billion enterprise software company. Jeff previously served as CFO of DoubleClick and Nielsen’s Media Measurement group, where he scaled finance operations and guided both companies through major transformations and transactions, including DoubleClick’s $3.1 billion acquisition by Google. He also served as CFO at King World Productions and began his career as an investment banker at The First Boston Corporation. Jeff currently serves on the boards of Twilio, Okta, AvePoint and Couchbase. He previously served on the boards of Shutterstock and Postmark, as well as Booking Holdings, where during his tenure the company grew from $1 billion to $80 billion in market value. Jeff holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.