Chief Trust Officer

Sebastian Goodwin is chief trust officer for Autodesk. In this role, Sebastian oversees the fulfillment of Autodesk’s commitment to its customers and stakeholders on security, privacy, and data ethics. Sebastian helps Autodesk achieve outcomes on security, customer choice, and the ethical use of data to build and scale its products and industry clouds on a trusted platform.

Sebastian is a recognized cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience helping Global 2000 companies measure and manage cyber risk to support sustained business growth.

In his previous role as chief information security officer at Nutanix, Sebastian built the company's foundation of global cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management. Before Nutanix, Sebastian was head of product marketing for endpoint security at Palo Alto Networks and led the company's product launch into the endpoint security market. He was also chief information security officer at Robert Half.

Sebastian holds a bachelor’s degree in applied economics from the University of San Francisco, and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.