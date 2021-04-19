Raji Arasu

Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

As Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Raji drives Autodesk's technology strategy and platform efforts that accelerate industry cloud offerings and power the developer ecosystem to amplify customer value, expand market opportunities, and increase employee productivity.



Raji oversees Autodesk's research function that leads future exploration of emerging industry trends such as generative design, autonomous assembly, and net-zero efforts. She stewards cross-company initiatives around data, AI, and core capabilities like graphics and next-generation design environments. Raji delivers extensibility and interoperability to our industries through data exchange connectors, open data formats, and APIs. Finally, in keeping with Autodesk's focus on being a trusted partner to its customers, Raji stewards security, compliance, and data ethics by applying leading technology solutions and governance processes.

Raji is a technology executive with 30 years of experience in e-commerce, marketplaces, payments, and fintech industries, delivering innovative customer experiences and business growth through product and platform contributions. She led transformation in these companies by building high-performing global teams with a strong engineering culture and systems thinking.

Previously, as senior vice president of platform engineering at Intuit, Raji helped shape the platform strategy and technology culture, led the company's mobile, data, and cloud transformation, and expanded foundational core capabilities that amplified innovation for customers and fueled business growth across industry verticals. Before Intuit, Raji served as CTO at StubHub and held other leadership roles at eBay.

Raji has received public recognition for her work promoting and mentoring diversity and women in successful leadership roles in technology. She advises several startups and helps C-Suite technology leaders forge solutions critical to the industry through her board advisory role on CTO Forum. She has over 8 years of experience serving on public company boards and is currently on the board of directors for MediaAlpha Inc.

Raji holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in India.