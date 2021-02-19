Executive Vice President, Entertainment & Media Solutions

Diana Colella is executive vice president of Autodesk’s Entertainment & Media vertical solutions group. In this role, she manages product, strategy and execution for the company’s portfolio servicing the film, TV and games industries.

Colella has been with Autodesk for more than 20 years occupying a range of leadership roles, including head of product management and worldwide support. She has extensive experience in strategically transforming business models, creating new product offerings and optimizing processes on a global scale.

Most recently, she served as vice president in Autodesk’s Business Strategy and Marketing group, leading the M&E and AutoCAD businesses, which represent more than $1B in annual recurring revenue. In this role, she drove the company’s strategy for digital conversion of non-compliant users and launched One AutoCAD.

She is the executive sponsor of the Autodesk Women’s Network.

Before joining Autodesk, Colella worked at KPMG. She holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill – HEC University in Montreal, Canada. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Concordia University in Montreal and is a Certified Public Accountant.