Aaron Shaket

Senior Vice President, COO Finance

As Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market Finance, Aaron provides strategic business partnership to Autodesk’s Go-to-Market organization to ensure effective revenue growth and delivery of a world-class customer experience through financial analysis and business insights. Aaron collaborates closely with Autodesk’s Chief Operating Officer and go-to-market leaders in sales, customer success, and marketing to develop and execute impactful ROI-driven strategies for short- and long-term growth.

Prior to joining Autodesk, Aaron held various go-to-market-focused roles across finance, strategy, and operations at large-scale companies including Intuit, Heineken, PepsiCo, The Boston Consulting Group, and Proctor & Gamble. Most recently, he served in multiple executive leadership positions at Intuit including Vice President of Global Customer Operations and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations. In these roles, Aaron led operations enablement across business units to drive revenue growth, cost savings, and excellent customer experiences, and he played a pivotal role in establishing execution rigor with data-driven insights..

Aaron holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School with advanced coursework in finance and strategy and earned his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in economics from Tel-Aviv University. Aaron remains involved with the Israeli tech community through advisory roles with startups and accelerators.