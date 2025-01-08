Board Director

John Cahill has over 35 years of operating, financial, and governance experience, primarily with consumer products companies. Mr. Cahill is currently the Vice Chair of The Kraft Heinz Company headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world.

As CEO and Chair of The Kraft Foods Group, Mr. Cahill led the Company’s merger with H.J. Heinz in 2015. Previously he had a twenty year career with PepsiCo, serving as the Company’s Treasurer and the chief financial officer of several divisions, including KFC and The Pepsi-Cola Company. He was instrumental in the creation of The Pepsi Bottling Group, a new public company operating Pepsi’s manufacturing, sales, and distribution businesses domestically and internationally, and served as its CFO and then its Chair and CEO. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cahill served as chief financial officer of RKO Pictures and president of RKO's hotel group.

Mr. Cahill has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Harvard College. In addition to KraftHeinz, Mr.Cahill serves on the boards of American Airlines and The Colgate-Palmolive Company. Previous boards include the American Beverage Association, Frontier Holdings (airline), Legg Mason, and the US-Russia Business Council.