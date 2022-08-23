Board of Directors

Rami Rahim has over 25 years’ experience in the technology industry. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks and is a member of Juniper’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rahim joined Juniper in January 1997 and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in November 2014. Prior to being appointed to CEO, Mr. Rahim served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Juniper Development and Innovation (JDI) organization, overseeing the company's entire product and technology portfolio. Other leadership positions held at Juniper include Executive Vice President and General Manager of Platform Systems Division for routing and switching, Senior Vice President of the Edge and Aggregation Business Unit (EABU) and Vice President and General Manager of EABU.

Mr. Rahim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Rahim is a member of IEEE.