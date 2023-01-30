Chief Customer Officer

As Chief Customer Officer, Elisabeth Zornes focuses on delivering great Autodesk experiences for our customers and partners, allowing them to adopt Autodesk technologies faster and more effectively to best realize the full value of our products. She is passionate about the customer and believes that positive customer experiences drive revenue growth.

Elisabeth oversees the global Autodesk teams responsible for all aspects of customer engagement including Consulting, Customer Success, Partner Success, Product Support and Renewals—from customer onboarding through renewal. In her career, she has led global teams of more than 6,000 professionals that serve the needs of customers across all market segments through both digital and human engagement.

She began her career as a support agent and customer success executive for leading global IT providers including Microsoft, Cisco, and Siemens Business Services. Most recently, she was Chief Customer Officer at cloud customer support innovator Zendesk. In her global IT executive career, Elisabeth has held global senior level roles in sales and business development, go-to-market and M&A strategy, managed services, channel services, customer support, professional services, service product management, and operations.

Elisabeth completed her Master of Science degree at Friedrich Alexander University in Erlangen, Germany, and continued her executive management education with graduate-level programs at MIT Sloan School of Management, Harvard and INSEAD International. She is a Fellow of the International Women’s Forum.