Board of Directors

Karen Blasing has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience and was most recently the CFO of Guideware Software. While at Guideware Software, she led the financial operations of the company and established a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. Blasing was also instrumental in helping transform the business model from a perpetual license business to a profitable recurring revenue model during her time at Guideware Software.

Prior to joining Guideware Software in 2009, Ms. Blasing served as chief financial officer of Force10 Networks and was senior vice president of finance at Salesforce.com.

Ms. Blasing holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Montana and a master’s in Business Administration from the University of Washington. She sits on the board of directors for Zscaler, Inc. and Gitlab, Inc. She also serves as a member of Autodesk’s Audit Committee.