Senior Vice President, Research

Mike Haley serves as Senior Vice President of Research at Autodesk. In this role, he leads the company’s industrial research that uncovers new technologies for customer-centric transformations while addressing challenges like climate change, automation, and industry convergence.

The Autodesk Research team encompasses scientific research (AI, Human-Computer Interaction, Simulation and Systems, Optimization, Geometry, Visualization, and Robotics), industry research (Design, Manufacturing, Architecture, Infrastructure, Construction, and Media), and strategic foresight. Mike also oversees the Autodesk Technology Centers, working with customers and partners on the future of design and make. This multidisciplinary, integrated approach guides the company’s technology, strategy, and product development. Mike also leads Autodesk's Generative AI efforts.

Mike’s track record includes establishing the company’s AI Lab, driving machine learning competency, and pioneering cloud technology at Autodesk. He holds an MS in Computer Science from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and has expertise in computer graphics, machine learning, distributed systems, and mathematical analysis.