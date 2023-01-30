Chief Marketing Officer

Dara Treseder is chief marketing officer of Autodesk and is responsible for Autodesk’s marketing strategy globally. Dara oversees the company’s worldwide marketing, brand and creative, digital ecommerce, communications, global demand generation, and education business teams. She has deep expertise in category creation and experience leading high-performing global marketing organizations and is working to advance Autodesk’s mission to empower innovators to achieve the new possible.

Prior to joining Autodesk, Dara was senior vice president and global head of marketing, communications, and membership for Peloton Interactive, where she grew global membership from 2.6 million to almost 7 million and built an iconic, culturally relevant brand. Previously, she was chief marketing officer at Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, and served as chief marketing officer of GE Business Innovations and GE Ventures. Additionally, Dara has held marketing leadership roles at Apple and Goldman Sachs.

In 2022, Dara was recognized by Forbes as the top CMO on its World’s Most Influential CMOs list. She’s also received recognition from Adweek (Brand Genius; Women Trailblazers), Business Insider (Top 25 Most Innovative CMOs), Inc. (30 Inspirational Women to Watch in Tech) and is a member of the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the premier industry recognition for leaders making a significant impact in the industry and in their communities. An advocate for public health, she serves as chair of the board of Public Health Institute and is a board director at Robinhood.

Dara holds a Bachelor of Arts cum laude with highest honors from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.