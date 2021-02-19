Executive Vice President, Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions

Jeff Kinder is executive vice president of Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions at Autodesk. In this role, he leads strategy and execution across Autodesk’s design and manufacturing portfolio. With a forward-looking focus on speed, data, cloud-based workflows, user experience, flexible business models, and customer outcomes, Kinder is helping to catalyze the digital transformation in manufacturing.

Kinder previously served as chief digital officer for Autodesk and oversaw the company’s digital platforms and customer experience. In this role, he was responsible for creating the connective tissue between the company’s customers, products, and data. His responsibilities included building end-to-end digital platforms – from customer data and self-service to entitlements and licensing, to modern enterprise applications such as identity, order, and financial systems. In his role, Kinder led Autodesk’s business model transformation from selling perpetual licenses and maintenance to growth through subscriptions and consumption.

Prior to joining Autodesk in 2018, Kinder led large-scale, customer-focused digital transformations across a range of industries. Most recently, he was head of consumer products and global marketplaces at OpenTable. Before that, Kinder helped lead a digital transformation at JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, where he was president of Chase Offers and head of digital products including Chase.com and the Chase mobile app. Prior to that, Kinder was senior vice president at Yahoo responsible for products including the company’s flagship home page, as well as Yahoo Finance, Sports, News, Entertainment, Shopping, Travel, Autos, and Small Business. Before joining Yahoo, Kinder spent more than 10 years in senior roles at Cendant Corporation, Adventureseek, and the Boston Consulting Group. Early in his career, Kinder served as an officer in the US Navy.

Kinder is currently on the board of directors of Switchfly, Inc. He previously served on the boards of Carlson Wagonlit Travel as well as Yahoo7, an Australian joint venture between Yahoo and 7 Media Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.