Amy Bunszel

Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Solutions

As executive vice president, Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Solutions, Amy leads product and industry strategy, as well as software development for Autodesk’s AEC design and make solutions including the Autodesk AEC Collection, Autodesk Forma, AutoCAD family, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and more.

With over 30 years of experience innovating software products across the architecture, engineering, and construction, manufacturing and media and entertainment industries, Amy inspires innovative strategy while driving large-scale agile software development around the globe. Amy combines her roots as a start-up co-founder with deep product management knowledge and large-scale product execution expertise to build high-performing teams focused on delivering value to their customers.

Amy transformed the company’s best-selling AutoCAD product to a modern multi-platform offering that serves as the backbone of the company’s subscription business and led a global team in developing and delivering desktop, web and mobile apps that have been adopted by millions of design and engineering professionals worldwide. In her present role, she is building on her track record of modernizing beloved software across Autodesk’s AEC design and make product portfolio.

Before joining Autodesk, Amy co-founded Linius Technologies in 1996. The company delivered wire harness design software to the manufacturing industry. Its technology was integrated with Autodesk’s Inventor 3D mechanical design software when Autodesk acquired the company in 2003.

Amy holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Amy serves on the board of directors of Pixelworks (PXLW) and is a member of the President’s Council for Cornell Women, the Entrepreneurship Program at Cornell, and The Athena Alliance.