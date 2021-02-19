Stephen D. Milligan

Board of Directors

Stephen Milligan has more than 30 years of executive operational and financial leadership experience. He was CEO and a Board Member of Western Digital Corporation from 2013 until March 2020. As CEO of Western Digital Corporation, he led a workforce of approximately 70,000 employees and was responsible for maximizing the company’s investments, while delivering long-term value to customers and sustained growth for the company.

Before rejoining Western Digital, Mr. Milligan was president and chief executive officer of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (Hitachi GST). During his tenure, Mr. Milligan led Hitachi GST through a financial and operational turnaround. He initiated the transformation of the company’s business to focus on market-driven leadership, sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial discipline. These initiatives helped Hitachi GST significantly improve its operational performance and achieve consistent profitability.

Prior to joining Hitachi GST in 2007, Mr. Milligan was Western Digital's senior vice president and chief financial officer. He originally joined Western Digital in 2002 as vice president, Finance. Mr. Milligan previously spent five years with Dell in senior finance roles after starting his career with Price Waterhouse.

Milligan serves on the board of directors for Ross Stores, Inc. and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University.