ANDY ELDER

In his role, Andy leads Autodesk's worldwide sales organization, bringing over 25 years of global sales leadership experience from leading technology companies. Andy is a seasoned executive who believes sustainable success comes from solving customer problems through a combination of sales excellence, technical expertise, and innovative technology solutions.

Prior to joining Autodesk, Andy was corporate vice president of Microsoft Security Solutions, where he led a multibillion-dollar expansion of one of their fastest-growing business units. At Palo Alto Networks, Andy was responsible for leading the division that generated over three-quarters of company-wide business and spearheaded growth initiatives that put the company on track to nearly double its revenue. As chief sales officer at Riverbed Technology and president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Intel Security, he consistently delivered transformational results in complex global markets.

Andy spent 13 years at Cisco where he transformed multiple technology segments into billion-dollar business units. He also pioneered innovative technology deployments in complex environments and consistently exceeded regional expansion targets across multiple continents. Having lived and worked across Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, Andy’s global perspective positions Autodesk to better capture international market opportunities.

Andy’s expertise in successfully scaling multiple technology companies through critical transition periods directly supports Autodesk's strategic growth priorities. His leadership approach will build upon Autodesk's strong revenue foundation and further enhance sales efficiency to increase customer lifecycle value across Autodesk’s global markets.