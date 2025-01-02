Ram R. Krishnan

Board of Directors

Ram Krishnan became executive vice president and chief operating officer of Emerson in February 2021. In this role, he oversees the business segments, global sales, supply chain, information technology, mergers and acquisitions, and strategy. He is a member of Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Aspen Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZPN).

Krishnan joined Emerson in 1994 as a project engineer. He became vice president of marketing and business development for valve automation in 2000, adding technology oversight of the business to his role in 2003. He was named vice president and general manager of gas chromatographs in 2004, a role he held until 2005, when he became president of analytical liquid for Emerson.

He became president of refrigeration for Emerson in 2007 before being named president of Climate Technologies in Asia in 2011, serving in Hong Kong. Krishnan returned to the United States as vice president of profit planning and perfect execution in 2015, a role he held until 2016, when he became group president of flow solutions. He was named chief operating officer of final control in January 2017 and became the group president of final control in November 2017, following the successful $3.15 billion acquisition of Pentair’s valves and controls business. He held this role until his February 2021 appointment as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Emerson.

Krishnan has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in materials engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University.