Chief Sustainability Officer

As Autodesk’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Joe Speicher is responsible for the development and execution of Autodesk’s corporate Impact Strategy, which enables Autodesk and its customers to design and make a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future.

In his role, Joe ensures that Autodesk delivers on our environmental commitments, chairs the ESG Steering Committee, and where appropriate, enables product and go-to-market teams to embed sustainability into their strategies and goals. Additionally, Joe acts as executive liaison to enterprise customers and regularly reports to our Board of Directors on the sustainability risks and opportunities in our markets. He also serves as president of the Autodesk Foundation.

Prior to joining Autodesk in 2014, Joe helped found Living Goods, where he spent six years leading operations for the global health organization. He began his career in the banking and finance sector with Deutsche Bank and Cambridge Associates, and then spent three years in the Peace Corps and served as a consultant for the Economist Intelligence Unit, the World Bank, and Google.org. He earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in development economics.