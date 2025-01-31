Chief Information Officer

Carl White serves as Senior Vice President Global Revenue Operations and CIO at Autodesk. In this role, he drives digital transformation across go-to-market teams including the transition to the new buying experience. Within GRO, he oversees sales and channel operations, business models & pricing, enterprise analytics, enablement, vendor and workplace systems management, and enterprise cloud engineering. He previously served as VP of Business Models and Platform Strategy, developing strategic programs and pricing to help the company transition customers from perpetual licensing to subscription models.

Over his 20+ year career at Autodesk, Carl has held various leadership roles, from marketing to product line management for the manufacturing sector. Prior to joining Autodesk, he worked at Apple Computer and The Los Angeles Times.