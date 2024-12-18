JANESH MOORJANI

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

As Autodesk’s Chief Financial Officer, Janesh is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy, operations, and performance. He works closely with others on the executive leadership team to drive long-term strategic initiatives and financial results, while ensuring the company’s financial resources are aligned with its overall business objectives.

Janesh is a seasoned technology industry executive with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in finance, operations, and strategic leadership. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) since 2017 and assumed the additional responsibilities of Chief Operations Officer in 2022. At Elastic, he drove the company’s business transformation, enabling new business models in cloud consumption and expanding Elastic’s global presence, all while significantly enhancing operating performance. Prior to that, Janesh served in various executive and leadership roles at Infoblox, VMware, Cisco, PTC, and Goldman Sachs. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cohesity, a leading AI-powered data security and data management company and previously served on the Board of Directors of PTC.

Janesh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.