Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

Rebecca Pearce is the chief people officer at Autodesk, where she drives all aspects of the company's people and places strategy, including learning and organizational development, talent acquisition, real estate, workplace services, travel, safety and security, employee relations, diversity and belonging, and company culture.

Responsible for creating a world-class employee experience for more than 11,500 employees around the globe, Rebecca leads a dynamic team committed to building a community of inspired, diverse talent who drive better business outcomes and are empowered to achieve the new possible for themselves, Autodesk customers, and the world.

With more than 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as Autodesk’s interim Chief People Officer and Vice President, People & Places, Rebecca has played a critical role in transforming Autodesk’s employee experience, from building innovative talent strategies, developing the company’s new Flexible Workplace Program, and leading significant organizational change. In keeping with Autodesk’s focus to attract and retain the best talent, Rebecca brings an inclusive, global-first mindset and diverse set of work experiences in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Prior to Autodesk, Rebecca worked in various senior HR leadership positions in multiple global technology companies including Dyson and Microsoft where she partnered with executives to develop high performing teams and inclusive, inspiring workplaces. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management from Lancaster University and a Master’s in Strategic Human Resources Management from the Manchester Metropolitan University. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.