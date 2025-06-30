Christie Simons most recently served as senior Audit & Assurance partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP. She retired in May with nearly 30 years of experience serving technology clients worldwide, advising public companies in accounting, financial management and reporting, internal controls and audit functions. Christie held various leadership positions as a Senior Partner at Deloitte, including leading Deloitte’s Global Semiconductor Center of Excellence and the U.S. Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Audit & Assurance practice. She also built the firm’s Emerging Growth Company practice in San Francisco and has led the Global Offerings Services group in Taiwan. Through her significant leadership roles Christie has developed a deep understanding of the business, economic and compliance environments in which her clients operate and has helped address her clients’ most challenging problems.

Christie currently serves on the board of Micron Technologies.

Christie holds a bachelor's degree in international business and finance from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is a Certified Public Accountant in California, and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs.