Named user licensing relies on Autodesk’s identity and licensing services to provide users access to their software. We are committed to limiting customer impacts from service interruption or performance by maintaining high availability.

What happens if I can't reach the identity service due to an Autodesk technical issue?

If the identity service is down and there is no valid access token (which lasts up to one hour), you can't authenticate and access the product.

What happens if I can't reach the licensing service due to an Autodesk technical issue?

If you start the product for initial authorization, you'll receive a temporary license that can be used for up to four hours. If the issue is not resolved within four hours, you're issued another temporary license. After the licensing service is back up and running, you're automatically granted your license.