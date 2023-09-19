Baker Barrios Architects Makes Dramatic Business Gains with Forma

Baker Barrios Architects (BBA), a mid-sized American architectural firm, was looking to push the boundaries of technology in its office when Autodesk announced its Forma Design Contest in 2023. “We thought this was a perfect opportunity to elevate our brand in the technology space,” says Wayne Dunkelberger, Chief Creative Officer at BBA, based in Orlando, Florida.

Dunkelberger approached it as an internal design competition, with four staff members generating ideas before narrowing to one proposal. “We didn’t give ourselves much time,” says Graham Oakley, a Senior Designer at BBA. After taking a few hours to get familiar with Forma, Oakley needed only three days to generate the winning entry. His design for a 7 million sf (650,000 m2) mixed-use complex on the San Francisco Bay earned the jury’s praise for balancing commercial and residential spaces while taking environmental factors into account.

Watch the video of Graham Oakley’s winning entry for the Forma Design Contest.

From Oakley’s viewpoint, the tool made it easy to design iteratively. “As we sculpted and reshaped spaces using Forma’s 3D Sketch feature, Area Metrics provided instantaneous updates; more than just a measuring tool, it became an integral part of the design dialogue,” he says. The real magic unfolds when the capabilities are leveraged to their fullest, Oakley adds, noting that the design team relied on Forma’s real-time analytics that, with one click, empowered them to juxtapose insights ranging from microclimate and wind to daylight potential and sun.

Since the competition, Forma has had a transformative effect on BBA, a firm of 120 people with offices in Orlando, Tampa, Nashville, and Chicago. It was a natural fit for BBA, whose portfolio includes mixed-use projects and facilities for arts and entertainment, education, healthcare, hospitality, and sports. Once they got familiar with Forma’s capabilities, BBA quickly scaled up its use in all its projects. “It’s because of the speed, efficiency, and accuracy,” says Dunkelberger. “What we really appreciated was finding software that could capture the data quickly and let us give it back to the client fast.”

Forma has been an asset, in part because of the firm’s large, complex projects in cities or on campuses that incorporate significant public spaces. That’s where the team relies on the analyses to help ground projects with an understanding of local environmental factors. And it dovetails with their mission. “We believe in placemaking and pay close attention to how the designs improve the community—a big part of that is localism,” Dunkelberger adds.

There’s also a “wow” factor. For example, BBA specializes in helping developers examine potential building sites for mixed-use projects, performing up to 200 site analyses and test fits a year. “We’re a small firm by comparison, but when we open up Forma with developers who have done huge projects around the country, they’re amazed,” Dunkelberger says. “At times they’re convinced that we’re more knowledgeable than other firms because of the Forma software.” It can make a quick impression. During a recent client meeting with little time to prepare, Dunkelberger presented four different models on the fly, rotating them simultaneously on the screen. “They were completely blown away,” he says. “As soon as I saw that, I started presenting every project that way.”