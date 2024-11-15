Design and make it with one connected solution

Autodesk Fusion is a single manufacturing solution that connects data, processes, and people across all your projects, from product design to manufacturing.

Image credit: Autodesk / BBI Autosport

4,600,000+ engineers in 100+ countries succeed with Fusion

Plans and pricing

Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.

Starter

Autodesk Fusion

1-year subscription: 1-year access to cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management, and collaboration tools.

 

$680/year for 1 user

Advanced

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

1-year subscription: Combines all capabilities in Fusion with advanced CAM tools for 3D printing, CNC machining, and sheet-metal fabrication.

 

$2,040/year for 1 user

 

Built to support every business and team size

Concurrent work

Fusion's cloud-based collaboration, version control, live design reviews, and integrated task management enable numerous teams to collaborate in real time, monitor changes, and manage projects.

 

Permissions management

Fusion offers intuitive tools like role-based access control, project sharing options, and detailed permission settings, allowing users to easily assign and manage access rights.

 

Project management

Fusion simplifies project management with features like project dashboards, task assignment, progress tracking, and integrated communication tools.

 

Extensive partner ecosystem

Fusion teams up with leading hardware, software, and tooling companies to leverage their technologies directly in the software.

Most popular features

Automated drawings

Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Bill of Material (BOM)

Collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.

Configurations

Make data-driven decisions to help reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.

3- to 5- axis CNC programming

Use probing for accuracy, rotary milling, surface finishing, toolpath trimming, automated deburr, feature recognition, and 3-, 4-, and 5-axis programming for efficient, precise machining.

A unified connected ecosystem

Fusion has been driving digital transformation for customers for over a decade by reimagining product lifecycle workflows. With its integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB capabilities, it provides a complete, end-to-end cloud-based solution for companies and their supply chains.

 

Join us on the journey to revolutionize the design and manufacturing industry. Streamline information access and facilitate seamless data connectivity across your entire organization, regardless of discipline or location.

Leading a new era of Design and Manufacturing

In one year, we posted 15 product releases, added 159 new features, and made more than 6,500 improvements.

Getting started is easy

Speak with sales about your company’s goals and find out how Fusion can boost your business.

 

