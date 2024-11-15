-
-
-
-
-
Back
Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.
Starter
1-year subscription: 1-year access to cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management, and collaboration tools.
$680/year for 1 user
Advanced
1-year subscription: Combines all capabilities in Fusion with advanced CAM tools for 3D printing, CNC machining, and sheet-metal fabrication.
$2,040/year for 1 user
Fusion's cloud-based collaboration, version control, live design reviews, and integrated task management enable numerous teams to collaborate in real time, monitor changes, and manage projects.
Fusion offers intuitive tools like role-based access control, project sharing options, and detailed permission settings, allowing users to easily assign and manage access rights.
Fusion simplifies project management with features like project dashboards, task assignment, progress tracking, and integrated communication tools.
Fusion teams up with leading hardware, software, and tooling companies to leverage their technologies directly in the software.
Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
Collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.
Make data-driven decisions to help reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.
Use probing for accuracy, rotary milling, surface finishing, toolpath trimming, automated deburr, feature recognition, and 3-, 4-, and 5-axis programming for efficient, precise machining.
Fusion has been driving digital transformation for customers for over a decade by reimagining product lifecycle workflows. With its integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB capabilities, it provides a complete, end-to-end cloud-based solution for companies and their supply chains.
Join us on the journey to revolutionize the design and manufacturing industry. Streamline information access and facilitate seamless data connectivity across your entire organization, regardless of discipline or location.
- Mitchell Richburg, Mechanical Engineer, Guinn Partners
— Thomas Adam Saier, Head of Design, O’NEAL Europe
— Mario Tousek, Managing Director, Tousek