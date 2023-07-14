Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS

-
Yes, Autodesk Fusion is a similar alternative to SOLIDWORKS, offering comprehensive CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) capabilities for design to manufacturing workflows.
Autodesk Fusion is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution, that works natively on both Windows and Mac.
Autodesk Fusion features a quick installation process, professional grade tools, and an easy to navigate user interface – allowing teams to easily collaborate, onboard new users, and manage data on a common platform.
Autodesk Fusion integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and data management, allowing for streamlined design to manufacture workflows in a single cloud-based platform.
Reduce the need for multiple software tools and facilitate a smoother, more connected product development process.
Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
Collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.
Make data-driven decisions to help reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.
Cloud-based collaboration enables teams to work together simultaneously, without the need for multiple, disconnected tools.
Autodesk Fusion is more than just CAD. It's the future of design and manufacturing, combining CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration into a single integrated cloud software platform.
Let's take a look at the top 5 reasons you need to switch to Autodesk Fusion so you can start bringing better products to market, faster.
– Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
See how Autodesk Fusion and extensions compare against SOLIDWORKS offerings. Last updated 8/19/24.
This comparison chart is provided for informational purposes only, created using publicly available information, and current as of the date above. The features and capabilities of each company’s software are subject to change at any time. As a result, you should contact each company for a detailed explanation of the current features and capabilities of each company’s software.
SOLIDWORKS Subscription Services provides live technical support supplied by a local authorized VAR. SOLIDWORKS add-ins are developed and distributed by SOLIDWORKS.
Getting started with Autodesk Fusion? Get an overview of the platform, toolsets, and functionality.
Learn how to accelerate your design workflows for users coming from SOLIDWORKS.
Autodesk Fusion offers a free alternative to SOLIDWORKS with Autodesk Fusion for personal use, a limited and free version that provides basic CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) capabilities for hobbyist and non-commercial use.