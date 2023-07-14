COMPARE Autodesk Fusion VS. SOLIDWORKS

Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS

See how an integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform delivers unprecedented value to designers, engineers, and manufacturers.

Data source: G2 Comparison Guide

Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS usability

Autodesk Fusion is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution, that works natively on both Windows and Mac.
 
Autodesk Fusion features a quick installation process, professional grade tools, and an easy to navigate user interface – allowing teams to easily collaborate, onboard new users, and manage data on a common platform.

Data source: G2 Comparison Guide

Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS functionality

Autodesk Fusion integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and data management, allowing for streamlined design to manufacture workflows in a single cloud-based platform.
 
Reduce the need for multiple software tools and facilitate a smoother, more connected product development process.

Increase product development speed with Autodesk Fusion

Automated drawings

Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Explore Automated drawings

Bill of materials (BOM)

Collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.

Explore Bill of materials

Configurations

Make data-driven decisions to help reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.

Explore Configurations

Collaboration

Cloud-based collaboration enables teams to work together simultaneously, without the need for multiple, disconnected tools.

Explore Collaboration features

See the top 5 reasons why users make the switch to Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion is more than just CAD. It's the future of design and manufacturing, combining CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration into a single integrated cloud software platform.

Let's take a look at the top 5 reasons you need to switch to Autodesk Fusion so you can start bringing better products to market, faster.

"With Autodesk Fusion, we can execute several different functions within one package, and that has been the most important thing for us. We don't have to use Rhino for sculpting, or SOLIDWORKS for mechanical design. We can do that with the same software and actually all work on the same file at the same time."

– Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys

Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS

See how Autodesk Fusion and extensions compare against SOLIDWORKS offerings. Last updated 8/19/24.

Autodesk Fusion®

SOLIDWORKS® Standard

Design and 3D Modeling

Direct modeling

Parametric modeling 

Surface modeling

Assemblies

Mesh modeling

Automated modeling

CAD assembly concurrent collaboration

Detailed concept renderings

SOLIDWORKS Professional

Edit scans with raster and vector tools

SOLIDWORKS Premium

Freeform modeling

Add-in required

Generative design

Simulation Extension

Volumetric latticing

Design Extension

Drawings

Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards

Print batches of drawings

Cloud commenting and markups 2D drawings

Subscription Services required

Cloud public shared viewing 2D drawings

Subscription Services required

Manufacturing

Mill-turn toolpaths

Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter toolpaths

Setup probing

Comprehensive cloud libraries

Machine simulation

2.5 & 3-axis milling

Subscription Services required

3+2 milling (5-axis positional)

Add-in required

Adaptive clearing

Add-in required

Turning

Add-in required

Advanced nesting and fabrication

Manufacturing Extension

Automated 3 axis machining and 3+2-axis milling

Manufacturing Extension

4-axis & 5-axis machining

Manufacturing Extension

Toolpath modification

Manufacturing Extension

Surface inspection

Manufacturing Extension

Collision avoidance

Manufacturing Extension

Rotary toolpaths

Manufacturing Extension

Additive Manufacturing

Cloud libraries

Automatic and manual part orientation

2D and 3D part arrangement

Support generation (FFF, SLA, DLP)

Additive toolpath generation / simulation

Machine file generation (Gcode, CLI, SLC, etc.)

Additive technologies (MPBF, DED)

Manufacturing Extension

Support generation (MPBF and metal binder jetting)

Manufacturing Extension

Process simulation (MPBF)

Manufacturing Extension

Machine file generation (ILT, MTT, Openjz, SLM, etc.)

Manufacturing Extension

Simulation

Cloud solve

Assembly linear static

SOLIDWORKS Premium

Modal frequency 

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Non-linear static stress

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Structural buckling

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Thermal stress

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Shape optimization

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

ECAD Cooling

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Quasi-static event simulation

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Injection molding simulation

Simulation Extension

Add-in required

Generative design

Simulation Extension

Electronics

3D ECAD libraries

Comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools

Add-in required

Signal integrity simulation

Signal Integrity Extension

Collaboration

Multi-user management

Cloud commenting and markups

Device independence

Revision control

Manage Extension

Usability

Import, export blocks

Import, export drawings

Import, create, prepare, modify point clouds

Technical Support

In-product chat

Support level:

Comprehensive

Not available

This comparison chart is provided for informational purposes only, created using publicly available information, and current as of the date above. The features and capabilities of each company’s software are subject to change at any time. As a result, you should contact each company for a detailed explanation of the current features and capabilities of each company’s software.


SOLIDWORKS Subscription Services provides live technical support supplied by a local authorized VAR. SOLIDWORKS add-ins are developed and distributed by SOLIDWORKS.

Trusted by over 4.6 million professionals, including

yamaha logo
logitech logo
gibson logo
fo fast campers logo

Autodesk Fusion resources

Getting Started Guide

Getting started with Autodesk Fusion? Get an overview of the platform, toolsets, and functionality.

 

Learn more

SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion Video Tutorials

Learn how to accelerate your design workflows for users coming from SOLIDWORKS.

 

Learn more

Product documentation

Explore technical documentation and step-by-step guides.

 

Learn more

Get the only integrated cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB platform

Autodesk Fusion vs SOLIDWORKS frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is Autodesk Fusion a SOLIDWORKS alternative?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is a similar alternative to SOLIDWORKS, offering comprehensive CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) capabilities for design to manufacturing workflows.

Is Autodesk Fusion a free SOLIDWORKS alternative?

Autodesk Fusion offers a free alternative to SOLIDWORKS with Autodesk Fusion for personal use, a limited and free version that provides basic CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) capabilities for hobbyist and non-commercial use.