Replacing over-priced CAM with Fusion 360

UK-based Nerc Precision Engineering Ltd had multiple, technical problems with their previous 5-axis CAM software. These impacted their ability to meet the needs of their customers in the aerospace, medical, and automotive sectors. The company considered alternatives and chose Autodesk Fusion 360 with the Machining Extension. As a result, the company was able to shorten CAM programming times and start making money in the first week.

"When you spend tens of thousands of pounds on a CAM system, you naturally expect it to deliver great results, and yet our previous CAM system was causing us too much pain" explains Konrad Nerc, founder and Managing Director. "Fusion 360 does everything we need and we're not paying extra money for features we don’t use. In the 12 months since we invested in Fusion 360, our business has grown by 400%."