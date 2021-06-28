Machining complex parts can be challenging, expensive and time consuming – but Conturo Prototyping is changing that with the advanced 5-axis CNC machining capabilities provided by the Fusion 360 Machining Extension. Conturo specializes in small batch production runs for aerospace, automotive, and medical OEMs to help them shorten product development times and bring products to market faster. Fusion 360 helps the Conturo engineers to simplify design for manufacture, collaborate seamlessly, automate part setup, and program multiple parts per day on their 5-axis CNC machines.