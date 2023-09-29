Digital twins for water utility management

Learn how digital twins for water/wastewater networks and treatment plants can help utilities simulate events, analyze and optimize operational performance, and streamline regulatory reporting and requirements.

What are digital twins for water utilities?

Digital twins for water utilities are virtual representations of physical water system assets that integrate data, models, and analytics to run simulations utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Importance of digital twins for water infrastructure

Digital twins are an important tool to help water utilities streamline operational and compliance challenges at scale through the use of cloud-based water analytics and monitoring software.

How digital twins work in water utility management

Digital twins work by integrating sensor data and models of water systems to simulate and predict performance under changing conditions which improves network management of facilities and water assets.

Benefits of water utility digital twins

Real-time monitoring

Monitor and analyze water assets with cloud-based monitoring.

Predictive maintenance

Run simulations and analysis for asset repairs to reduce costs.

Operations optimization

Manage procedures for faster resolution of operational incidents.

Compliance reporting

Visualize network data to meet regulatory requirements on reporting.

How are water digital twins being used?

glasgow scotland smart digital canals

North Glasgow smart canals

Scottish Canals used a digital twin to regulate water-storage capacity for flood mitigation.

 

flood mapping using digital twin modeling and simulation software

Tasmanian flood mapping project

SES Tasmania created a digital twin to model flood events and better prepare for emergencies. 

 

water treatment facility built with cloud technology

Türkiye’s national flood forecast early warning system

InfoWorks ICM and ICM Live: Early warning for catastrophic flooding.

 

pump station optimized by digital twin software

Stantec pump optimization

Stantec used Info360 Insight to help Wellington Water improve pump efficiency.

 

Info360 Insight

Real-time operational performance analytics, modeling, and alerting tools in the cloud

InfoWorks ICM

Model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively.

InfoWorks WS Pro

Comprehensive and collaborative water distribution analysis and modeling

InfoWater Pro

Optimize planning, design, and operations of your water distribution network for ArcGIS Users

Info360 Plant

Operational intelligence for water and wastewater treatment plants

Water utility digital twin resources

Learn more about digital twins for water utilities and how they can benefit workflows and projects with these resources from Autodesk.

Water Utility Digital Twin Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What is water digitalization?

Water digitalization describes the use of digital technologies to improve water management and operations. It can help utilities become more resilient, innovative, efficient, and sustainable.  This includes the use of technologies such as sensor and data analytics, artificial intelligence simulations, digital twins, and smart meters and mobile apps.

What problems do digital twins solve?

Digital twins solve various problems for water utilities, such as:

  • Improving system performance and reliability by monitoring and optimizing network operations.
  • Enhancing system resilience and adaptability by simulating and testing different scenarios.
  • Reducing costs and risks by identifying and preventing potential water asset failures and disruptions.
  • Increasing customer satisfaction and engagement by providing real-time feedback and transparency with robust reporting.

How can water digital twins improve productivity?

Water digital twins can improve productivity by:

  • Delivering real-time information and analysis and insights on infrastructure performance.
  • Enabling operational efficiency and accuracy using simulations to make data-backed decisions.
  • Reducing operational costs and risks by preventing asset failures and disruptions.
  • Improving customer service by providing transparency and maximizing uptime.

What are other new technologies in the water sector?

Other emerging technology in the water utility sector that is aiding in the digital transformation includes:

  • Smart meters and sensors that collect and transmit real-time data on water quality, consumption, pressure, and leakage.
  • Cloud computing and big data analytics that store and process large volumes of data.
  • Artificial intelligence and machine learning that enable predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, demand forecasting, and customer service.

What are considerations when adopting digital twins in water utility management?

Some considerations when adopting digital twins in water utility management are:

  • The data quality and integration of different sources and formats across various water infrastructure assets.
  • The scalability and flexibility of the digital twin platform to handle complex and dynamic water systems.
  • The security and privacy of sensitive data and information.
  • The cost-benefit analysis and ROI of investing in digital twin technology versus traditional methods of operational management.
