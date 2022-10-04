Wellington Water prides itself on its deep in-house knowledge of water infrastructure services management. That knowledge is used to deliver service efficiently and cost-effectively, including maintaining the utility’s 259 pump stations in Hutt, Porirua, Upper Hutt, Wellington, and South Wairarapa.

Leaks in the water network and stormwater inflow and infiltration (I&I) into the wastewater network threaten efficiency and raise costs. Wellington Water takes a proactive approach to maintenance, monitoring pumps for problems before pumps fail or pipes leak. However, in the past, being proactive can have a price: Some pump refurbishments were undertaken based on standard usage metrics or when a noise or vibration was identified during routine maintenance.

In many cases, when the pump casing was opened, the pump was in good condition. Therefore, refurbishment maintenance without deeper data analysis is inefficient: It usually causes unplanned expenditure, is time-consuming, and increases operational risk. It may also mean having only one pump available during unforeseen periods of repairs.