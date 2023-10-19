As Türkiye is situated in the Mediterranean climate zone, it is anticipated to be among the regions most profoundly impacted by the consequences of climate change. There has already been a significant increase in both the severity and consequences of flooding incidents.

The General Directorate of Water Management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has started to work on establishing the National Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System (TATUS) within the understanding of risk management, rather than crisis management, in order to avoid loss of life and to minimize economic losses due to possible floods.