The Forth & Clyde Canal that runs through North Glasgow was a marvel of its time when it opened in 1790 - the world’s first sea-to-sea canal. Built over 22 years without the benefit of railway lines or major roads, it represented the height of progress at the time.

But by the 1960s, the world had long since moved on. Parliament extinguished rights of navigation and officially ended trade on the canals, which slowly began to fall into disrepair. “They became contaminated, they became abused, they became places that people considered to be unsafe,” says Peter Robinson, Head of Engineering at Scottish Canals.

But this decline came to end at the turn of the 21st century with the implementation of the Millennium Link and restoration of the navigation, which opened in 2001 and led to ongoing redevelopment and regeneration across the canal corridors, which continues today.