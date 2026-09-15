Sustainability has entered a new phase across Design and Make industries. What was once viewed primarily as a compliance requirement or corporate responsibility initiative is increasingly recognized as a source of competitive advantage and long-term business value. Today, 67% of organizations say sustainability creates a competitive advantage, while 71% believe sustainability initiatives can generate more than 5% of annual revenue over time. The conversation is shifting from why sustainability matters to how organizations create value from it.

As Julien Jean-Charland, national director of digital delivery at CIMA+, shares, "We don't just build the most efficient building—we build the one that's most comfortable for people. That's what differentiates us." Gabriele Gambotto, co-founder and CTO at Leva Engineering in Turin, Italy, makes a similar point, saying, "Of course, we want it to be sustainable because it's part of our values, but there are huge advantages of being completely electricity-driven." Sustainability is increasingly viewed not simply as an environmental commitment, but as a business strategy that delivers multiple benefits.

Execution, however, remains challenging. Forty-one percent of organizations say they are falling behind on their sustainability goals, even as confidence in sustainability's business impact continues to grow. The tension is no longer between sustainability and business value, but between ambition and execution.