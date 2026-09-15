Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the defining technology challenge across Design and Make industries. For the first time, technological advancement—including AI—has overtaken cost management as organizations’ top concern, rising from 31% in 2025 to 40% in 2027. The shift reflects more than growing interest in AI. It marks a change in executive priorities as organizations move from experimenting with AI to embedding it into everyday work.

Organizations are responding accordingly. Three-quarters plan to increase AI investment over the next three years. Already, 40% have integrated AI into design workflows, while 34% are implementing AI-driven automation. The question is no longer whether organizations will adopt AI, but how effectively they can put it to work.

“AI can tell you what changed on a project, but the harder problem is why the decision was made, when, and what it affects downstream,” says Autodesk EVP, Platform Services and Emerging Technologies, and CTO Raji Arasu. “That context doesn’t come from a prompt or a single system, but from understanding how a project’s data, people, and decisions relate to one another.”