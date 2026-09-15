Digital transformation is delivering measurable results across Design and Make industries. Nearly every organization (98%) reports measurable business benefits, and almost half (49%) say they have made substantial progress toward their transformation goals.

At the same time, fewer organizations now describe themselves as digitally mature. The share identifying as digitally mature has fallen from 63% in 2024 to 44% in 2027, even as organizations continue making progress. Rather than signaling slower transformation, this shift suggests leaders are redefining what digital maturity requires as artificial intelligence (AI), connected data, automation, and cloud technologies reshape how work gets done.

Capabilities that once distinguished digital leaders are rapidly becoming expected. Digital maturity is evolving from a destination organizations reach into a capability they continually strengthen as technology, customer expectations, and markets continue to change.