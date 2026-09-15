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Digital transformation is a journey, not a destination

     

Progress is measurable. Expectations are evolving.

A professional woman sits in front of open laptop next to mug. Two men stand in front of open laptops in the background.

Digital transformation is delivering measurable results across Design and Make industries. Nearly every organization (98%) reports measurable business benefits, and almost half (49%) say they have made substantial progress toward their transformation goals.

At the same time, fewer organizations now describe themselves as digitally mature. The share identifying as digitally mature has fallen from 63% in 2024 to 44% in 2027, even as organizations continue making progress. Rather than signaling slower transformation, this shift suggests leaders are redefining what digital maturity requires as artificial intelligence (AI), connected data, automation, and cloud technologies reshape how work gets done.

Capabilities that once distinguished digital leaders are rapidly becoming expected. Digital maturity is evolving from a destination organizations reach into a capability they continually strengthen as technology, customer expectations, and markets continue to change.

Headshot of Jeff Kinder

“Digital maturity is a journey, not a destination. The moment you stop investing, you are already behind.”

– Jeff Kinder, Autodesk EVP, Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions

98%

of business leaders report measurable digital transformation benefits

44%

of organizations now describe themselves as digitally mature vs. 63% in 2024

88%

of Pacesetters are more likely to focus on digital products and services than mainstream orgs at 60%

Digital transformation continues to pay dividends across Design and Make organizations

Survey question: We identified the following as top benefits of digital transformation. In the past three years, how much has digital transformation improved [benefit]? 6-point scale: “Marginally;” “moderately, by 25%;” “considerably, by 50%;” “significantly, by 75%;” “drastically, by 100%;” “we don't see this benefit.” Percent selected. Numbers do not add up to 100% due to rounding.

 

The business case for digital transformation is increasingly clear. Two-thirds of organizations report improvements of at least 50% in customer satisfaction, productivity, and innovation. Roughly one in three say those outcomes have improved by 75% or more.

The conversation has shifted from whether digital transformation works to how organizations can continue building on that foundation.

Cost, talent, and time are the biggest digital transformation barriers

Survey question: What are the barriers to digital transformation in your company or organization? Percent selected, multiple responses allowed. Mainstream and Pacesetter definitions.

The constraint is no longer technology. It’s capability.

Person stands at desk with open laptop.

Cost remains a significant challenge, but organizations increasingly recognize that workforce capability—not technology itself—is becoming the limiting factor in continued progress.

Fifty-six percent cite at least one skills-related barrier, compared with 37% who identify cost as their primary obstacle.

Headshot of Keisuke Mito

“You have to build the digital foundation first. Once that foundation is in place, you can build new capabilities on top of it.”

– Keisuke Mito, Digital Construction Platform Department Manager, Shimizu Corporation, a construction company based in Tokyo, Japan

Solution spotlight

Side-by-side comparison: Man in a sprinter's pose on studio capture mat, and untextured 3D character model mirroring him.

SOKRISPYMEDIA scales creative ambition

When MrBeast raised the stakes for Beast Games Season 2, SOKRISPYMEDIA had to match blockbuster production demands without blockbuster infrastructure.

Using AI-powered motion capture, they converted live-action footage into editable 3D scenes, merging previsualization and final look development.

The results proved the right tools can close the gap with the biggest production houses.

Pacesetters see outsized digital transformation benefits

Survey question: Has your company or organization experienced any of the following benefits of digital transformation? Percent selected, multiple responses allowed. Mainstream and Pacesetter definitions.

Headshot of Niels Treldal

“I don’t think digital maturity has declined. I think organizations simply have a more realistic understanding of where they stand today.”

– Niels Treldal, Senior Technical Director, COWI, a global engineering and consulting firm with roots in Scandinavia

Pacesetters pair technology with organizational capability

Man wearing glasses inspects industrial equipment wearing high-vis vest, hard hat, and safety gloves.

Technology alone does not explain why Pacesetters outperform. They face many of the same pressures as mainstream organizations, but they are better equipped to move through them. Compared with mainstream organizations, they are more likely to prioritize digital products and services (88% vs. 60%), help ensure the accuracy of internal data (93% vs. 74%), and continue increasing technology investment.

Those investments are supported by stronger organizational capabilities, including connected data and integrated workflows, and increased readiness to adapt as technology evolves. That combination—not technology alone—helps explain why Pacesetters consistently outperform mainstream organizations across productivity, innovation, customer satisfaction, profitability, 88% resilience, and business decision making.