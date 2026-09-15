Organizations are increasingly solving problems that extend beyond a single discipline, workflow, or industry. As products become more connected and projects more complex, competitive advantage increasingly comes from connecting the right data, technologies, expertise, and workflows—not simply optimizing individual steps in isolation.

In this report, convergence describes the ability to connect data, workflows, teams, technologies, and expertise across the Design-Make-Operate lifecycle and across industries. Organizations that build these connections make better decisions, collaborate earlier, and respond more quickly as customer needs and technologies evolve.

As Rob Dickins, Autodesk Chief of Staff and VP, Incubation, explains, “Convergence is happening in three ways: across industries, across the lifecycle, and between the digital and physical worlds. Construction needs to become more disciplined like manufacturing, while manufacturing needs to become more flexible like construction.”

Convergence doesn’t replace digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), or sustainability. It connects those capabilities into a stronger operating model.