Design and Make industries bring ideas to life, creating the buildings, infrastructure, products, and films that shape the world around us. Together, these industries employ nearly 296 million people globally, making Design and Make one of the world’s largest and most influential sectors.

The 2027 State of Design & Make report is Autodesk’s annual global study of the trends shaping how organizations design, make, and operate the built and manufactured world. It combines quantitative research with executive interviews to identify the technologies, business priorities, and organizational capabilities that are reshaping Design and Make industries.

This edition draws on responses from 5,500 leaders and experts across architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E), representing organizations of every size across 23 countries.

Although the research was conducted during 2026, this edition is titled 2027 because its findings are intended to inform planning and investment decisions over the coming year. Year-over-year comparisons reference the 2025 State of Design & Make report, with selected trend analysis drawn from Autodesk’s 2025 Digital Transformation Pulse and 2026 AI Pulse studies where noted.