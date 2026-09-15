About the State of Design & Make study

     

About the study

Design and Make industries bring ideas to life, creating the buildings, infrastructure, products, and films that shape the world around us. Together, these industries employ nearly 296 million people globally, making Design and Make one of the world’s largest and most influential sectors.  

The 2027 State of Design & Make report is Autodesk’s annual global study of the trends shaping how organizations design, make, and operate the built and manufactured world. It combines quantitative research with executive interviews to identify the technologies, business priorities, and organizational capabilities that are reshaping Design and Make industries. 

This edition draws on responses from 5,500 leaders and experts across architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E), representing organizations of every size across 23 countries. 

Although the research was conducted during 2026, this edition is titled 2027 because its findings are intended to inform planning and investment decisions over the coming year. Year-over-year comparisons reference the 2025 State of Design & Make report, with selected trend analysis drawn from Autodesk’s 2025 Digital Transformation Pulse and 2026 AI Pulse studies where noted. 

5,500

Quantitative respondents

23

Countries represented

26

Qualitative interviews

Respondent profile

*Numbers do not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Quantitative research was conducted with Statista via 20-minute online survey. Qualitative findings are based on 26 interviews with business leaders and industry experts. All research conducted in 2026.

86%

influence or make decisions about design software used by their organizations

15

average years of industry experience

35%

reported using Autodesk products in the past 12 months

Glossary

Pacesetters

Organizations that simultaneously demonstrate digital maturity, AI leadership, and sustainability leadership. Pacesetters represent 11% of survey respondents.

AI leaders

Organizations that describe their AI adoption journey as approaching the goal or having achieved the goal.

Sustainability

Sustainability refers to environmental sustainability. During qualitative interviews, respondents were provided with a broader definition encompassing environmental, social, and governance considerations, consistent with the United Nations definition of sustainable development.

Mainstream

Organizations that do not simultaneously demonstrate digital maturity, AI leadership, and sustainability leadership. Mainstream respondents represent 89% of survey respondents.

Digitally mature organizations

Organizations that describe their digital transformation journey as approaching the goal or having achieved the goal.

Sustainability leaders

Organizations that strongly agree their company plays a leading role in sustainability within its industry.

Industries

  • Architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC)
    Architecture services, building owners, civil infrastructure owners, construction services, engineering service providers, mining, oil and gas, utilities and telecom.

     

  • Design and manufacturing (D&M) 
    Aerospace and defense equip.; automotive, mobility, and other transportation (incl. supply chain); building products and fabrication; consumer products; industrial machinery; life sciences manufacturing; process manufacturing. 

  • Media and entertainment (M&E) 
    Advertising, publishing and graphic design, film and TV, games.

Regions

AMER: North, Central, and South America

APAC: Asia-Pacific 

EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Thank you

Our thanks to the industry leaders who generously shared their time and expertise. Their perspectives appear throughout this report and its companion breakouts, helping bring the research to life.

Headshot of Grant Baker

Grant Baker

Owner

Images & Sound
Headshot of Ray Boff

Ray Boff

National Prefabrication Leader

DPR Construction
Pablo Buensuceso Piña

Pablo Buensuceso Piña

VDC Manager

Hermosillo
Headshot of Gabriele Gambotto

Gabriele Gambotto

Co-founder and CTO

Leva Engineering
Headshot of Sagar S. Gandhi

Sagar S. Gandhi

Head Strategy & Business Excellence

Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction
Headshot of Isadora Godley

Isadora Godley

VP, Global AI Transformation

Haworth
Headshot of Julien Jean-Charland

Julien Jean-Charland

National Director, Digital Delivery

CIMA+
Headshot of YoungGeun Kim

YoungGeun Kim

Director, R&D Center

Kunhwa Engineering & Construction
Headshot of Professor Claire Lucas

Professor Claire Lucas, CEng, PFHEA, FIET

Executive Dean and Professor of Engineering Education and Skills

Aston University
Headshot of Keisuke Mito

Keisuke Mito

Digital Construction Platform Department Manager

Shimizu Corporation
Headshot of Natasha Luthra

Natasha Luthra

Chief Technology Officer

HKS
Headshot of Rafael Passos Valadares

Rafael Passos Valadares

Engineering Director

Grupo Direcional | Brazil
Headshot of Ignasi Plaza

Ignasi Plaza

CEO & Co-founder

Protofy.xyz
Headshot of Isabelle Spiegel

Isabelle Spiegel

Vice President, Environment

VINCI
Headshot of Andrew Stanford

Andrew Stanford

Global Technical Director, Water & Maritime

Haskoning
Headshot of William Stewart

William Stewart

Managing Director & Founder

Belcanto Group
Headshot of Nathan Su

Nathan Su

Co-founder

Inferstudio
Headshot of Tomoyuki Todoroki

Tomoyuki Todoroki

Professor, Dean of College of Science and Technology

Nihon University
Headshot of Niels Treldal

Niels Treldal

Senior Technical Director, Buildings & Industry

COWI
Headshot of Alex Turner

Alex Turner

Digital Construction Director

Oktra
Headshot of Sheik Uduman

Sheik Uduman

Head of BIM & Digital Technologies

RSP Architects Planners and Engineers (Pte) Ltd
Headshot of PK Vijay

PK Vijay

General Manager, Projects & Executive Committee Member (Central Projects Organization)

ITC Limited
Headshot of Kenta Yamaki

Kenta Yamaki

Senior Manager, Foundational Technology Development Section

CAPCOM

Not pictured:

  • Raji Arasu, EVP, Platform Services and Emerging Technologies, and CTO, Autodesk

  • Diana Colella, EVP, Interactive Graphics, Media and Entertainment, Autodesk

  • Rob Dickins, Chief of Staff and VP, Incubation, Autodesk

  • Mike Haley, SVP, Research, Autodesk 

  • Mary Hope McQuiston, VP, Autodesk Education Experiences

  • Jeff Kinder, EVP, Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk

  • Marcus O'Brien, VP AutoCAD, Infrastructure and Reality Capture, Autodesk

  • Joe Speicher, Chief Sustainability Officer, Autodesk 

 