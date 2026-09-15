& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Design and Make industries bring ideas to life, creating the buildings, infrastructure, products, and films that shape the world around us. Together, these industries employ nearly 296 million people globally, making Design and Make one of the world’s largest and most influential sectors.
The 2027 State of Design & Make report is Autodesk’s annual global study of the trends shaping how organizations design, make, and operate the built and manufactured world. It combines quantitative research with executive interviews to identify the technologies, business priorities, and organizational capabilities that are reshaping Design and Make industries.
This edition draws on responses from 5,500 leaders and experts across architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E), representing organizations of every size across 23 countries.
Although the research was conducted during 2026, this edition is titled 2027 because its findings are intended to inform planning and investment decisions over the coming year. Year-over-year comparisons reference the 2025 State of Design & Make report, with selected trend analysis drawn from Autodesk’s 2025 Digital Transformation Pulse and 2026 AI Pulse studies where noted.
Quantitative respondents
Countries represented
Qualitative interviews
influence or make decisions about design software used by their organizations
average years of industry experience
reported using Autodesk products in the past 12 months
Organizations that simultaneously demonstrate digital maturity, AI leadership, and sustainability leadership. Pacesetters represent 11% of survey respondents.
Organizations that describe their AI adoption journey as approaching the goal or having achieved the goal.
Sustainability refers to environmental sustainability. During qualitative interviews, respondents were provided with a broader definition encompassing environmental, social, and governance considerations, consistent with the United Nations definition of sustainable development.
Organizations that do not simultaneously demonstrate digital maturity, AI leadership, and sustainability leadership. Mainstream respondents represent 89% of survey respondents.
Organizations that describe their digital transformation journey as approaching the goal or having achieved the goal.
Organizations that strongly agree their company plays a leading role in sustainability within its industry.
Architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC)
Architecture services, building owners, civil infrastructure owners, construction services, engineering service providers, mining, oil and gas, utilities and telecom.
Design and manufacturing (D&M)
Aerospace and defense equip.; automotive, mobility, and other transportation (incl. supply chain); building products and fabrication; consumer products; industrial machinery; life sciences manufacturing; process manufacturing.
Media and entertainment (M&E)
Advertising, publishing and graphic design, film and TV, games.
AMER: North, Central, and South America
APAC: Asia-Pacific
EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Our thanks to the industry leaders who generously shared their time and expertise. Their perspectives appear throughout this report and its companion breakouts, helping bring the research to life.
Executive Dean and Professor of Engineering Education and Skills
General Manager, Projects & Executive Committee Member (Central Projects Organization)
Raji Arasu, EVP, Platform Services and Emerging Technologies, and CTO, Autodesk
Diana Colella, EVP, Interactive Graphics, Media and Entertainment, Autodesk
Rob Dickins, Chief of Staff and VP, Incubation, Autodesk
Mike Haley, SVP, Research, Autodesk
Mary Hope McQuiston, VP, Autodesk Education Experiences
Jeff Kinder, EVP, Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk
Marcus O'Brien, VP AutoCAD, Infrastructure and Reality Capture, Autodesk
Joe Speicher, Chief Sustainability Officer, Autodesk