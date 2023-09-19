How do you build faster, more sustainable public infrastructure without compromising quality?

For Reds10, the answer lies in industrialized construction, connected workflows, and a data-driven approach powered by Autodesk technology. By bringing design, manufacturing, and delivery together in one integrated model, Reds10 is tackling one of construction’s biggest challenges: fragmentation.

Using Autodesk Forma, formerly Autodesk Construction Cloud, to create a connected digital workflow, the team can link technical submittals, issues, reviews, and assets in one central place–then use AI to analyze the data and unlock efficiencies at every stage of delivery.

This modular approach is already delivering results, helping Reds10 complete one of the UK’s greenest SEND schools ahead of schedule, with a 98.6% BREEAM rating and net zero carbon status.

More broadly, by using Autodesk Forma, Reds10 is delivering schools 40% faster than traditional construction, reducing factory labor by 30%, and cutting design timelines from 12 weeks to six.