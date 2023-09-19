MAIRE redefines global engineering with Microsoft and Autodesk

For global engineering, procurement, and construction leaders, the pressure is on. Projects are growing more complex; margins are tight, and expectations for speed and precision keep rising. At MAIRE, those pressures were not abstract—they were daily realities across thousands of engineers working on highly regulated, high-stakes projects around the world.

“Staying competitive means more than adding new tools, so we set out to design a digital landscape that could evolve with the business,” says Michele Mariella, CIO of MAIRE. “One that would help our engineers navigate complexity, collaborate across disciplines, and prepare the company for the next decade of innovation.”