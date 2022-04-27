Subheadline

Maintaining the flow of revenue for oil & gas with BIM

BIM data: the great untapped resource

From reducing project costs to shortening completion times. From eliminating onsite accidents to lessening environmental impact. All are outcomes made possible by adopting digital platforms and leveraging data.

  • PROCESS PIPELINE SERVICES

    Plant 3D toolset fuels designs for the natural gas industry

    From the very beginning of a project, 3D models helped Process Pipeline Services spot conflicts, manage constantly changing site plans, and reduce turnaround time in the piping design process.

  • RDS

    The mix of 3D and BIM automation

    RDS gets the 3D power and automation it needs to design offshore drilling rigs more quickly and accurately with AEC Collection.

  • INFLUIT PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS

    Collaborating on oil projects across geographies

    Multi-disciplinary teams at Influit are tasked with helping clients complete oil projects across two continents. See how BIM 360 (now Autodesk BIM Collaborate) helped them collaborate efficiently and improve connectivity.

