Maintaining the flow of revenue for oil & gas with BIM
From reducing project costs to shortening completion times. From eliminating onsite accidents to lessening environmental impact. All are outcomes made possible by adopting digital platforms and leveraging data.
PROCESS PIPELINE SERVICES
From the very beginning of a project, 3D models helped Process Pipeline Services spot conflicts, manage constantly changing site plans, and reduce turnaround time in the piping design process.
RDS
RDS gets the 3D power and automation it needs to design offshore drilling rigs more quickly and accurately with AEC Collection.
INFLUIT PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS
Multi-disciplinary teams at Influit are tasked with helping clients complete oil projects across two continents. See how BIM 360 (now Autodesk BIM Collaborate) helped them collaborate efficiently and improve connectivity.
