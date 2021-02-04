For the firm's projects, 3D isn't at the very end. With the use of the Plant 3D toolset, it leads the project design from the very beginning.

"We try to get 3D going as quickly as possible," Bob says. "If I go out and do an as-built of a site, I usually have a 3D model within a week. And all of our designs go off of that 3D model. The exception would be if we really had to stop and do very simple line diagrams. Regardless, if we're working off something that's already existing, we try to get a 3D model sooner rather than later. Just because we know that helps to us to start visualizing and seeing and thinking about what needs to be done."

"It's also incredibly beneficial for the clients," Mark says. "We're able to gather their input upfront and work with them, whether it’s the orientation or desired location. From this, we can best understand their needs and desires in order to deliver what they want."

Outside of just the 3D models, Process Pipeline Services is looking to expand its use of 3D in the field. In an effort to say goodbye to sending a couple people to the site with tape measures, the company recently purchased its first 3D scanner in order to speed up the design process and increase accuracy.