When you purchase new seats of Autodesk software, Autodesk may send you a serial number and product key, which you use to generate a license file. You can also find this information in Autodesk Account.

To generate a network license, you must be an administrator. You must also have a subscription with multi-user access for the product requiring the network license. If you have a mix of products and want to generate license file for all products, you can do so one product at a time.

Note to Contract Managers and Software Coordinators: To generate a license file for a perpetual or non-subscription product, go to Classic product view on the All Products and Services page of Autodesk Account. Find your product and generate the license file.