For Autodesk Windows-based software, create deployments from your Autodesk account. If your product version is 2021 or earlier, use the classic installer to create deployments; see Create deployments from the classic installer. To create deployments from AutoCAD for Mac, see Create deployments for AutoCAD for Mac.

Note: A few product releases earlier than 2022 also support deployments from Autodesk account. These include:



3ds Max 2021

Maya 2020

Maya LT 2020

Revit 2021.1

VRED 2021

Steps for creating a deployment from your Autodesk account follow.