In Autodesk Account, you can generate a license file that automatically combines network licenses for multi-user products. However, this automatic method sometimes doesn’t include all your licenses. For example, this can happen when two licenses are purchased from different Autodesk accounts. In this case, combine your network licenses manually by adding license statements in the new file to the end of the existing file.

You can safely combine the following:

Licenses for different Autodesk products, regardless of the version. Example: Revit and 3ds Max.

Non-package licenses for different versions of the same product. Example: Revit 2015 and Revit 2016.

You can’t combine package license files for different versions of a product when they are of the same type. For example, you can’t combine a subscription license file for AutoCAD 2019 with a subscription license file for AutoCAD 2017. But you can combine a subscription AutoCAD license file with a perpetual AutoCAD license file.

Tip: If you have problems with a complex combination scenario, contact Autodesk Support . Instead of combining the licenses yourself, you can request a new license file that includes all the licenses you want to combine. This new license file has a single-issue date for all product licenses, preventing them from superseding earlier licenses.